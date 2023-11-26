Disneyland ride gets unexpected addition

Anaheim police have arrested a man after a naked romp through Disneyland's Small World ride.

The jokes just write themselves sometimes, don't they? Which is why, it seems, that every news outlet in Southern California is running with this story tonight.

I try to maintain a policy of not running stories that glorify guests behaving badly, since I don't want to promote that type of behavior. But when every supposedly legitimate news outlet in the community is running a theme park story, I don't want anyone to conclude that I am covering up for a park by ignoring it, either. So here we are.

Not that Disneyland is in any way at fault here. All you can do when someone bolts on a ride is to shut it down and go after that person, as Disney did.

The man appears to have dumped his clothes in a pile on It's a Small World at around 1:30 pm today, then went for his own little run through the boat ride attraction. If you must, you can find the video on social media. Be warned, though - if you thought it was tough to get the Small World theme song out of your mind after hearing it, do you really want to see things that you can't unsee?

Disneyland security apprehended the suspect, who was then turned over the Anaheim police. They took the suspect, who was believed to be under the influence of some substance (you don't say....) to a local hospital for evaluation.

Maybe he just drank the water? (Link is to obligatory Simpsons reference, for Lisa tripping through the Duff Gardens singing doll boat ride. "The Simpsons" really has predicted everything, hasn't it?)

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (7)