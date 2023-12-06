Disney plans new development in North Carolina

Disney Experiences' "Storyliving by Disney" is coming to North Carolina.

Following the announcement of Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community, now under development in Rancho Mirage in Southern California's Coachella Valley, Disney Signature Experiences today announced that its second Storyliving by Disney will be Asteria, in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina.

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses senior vice president and general manager Claire Bilby said. "Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery."

"We chose the community’s name to pay homage to the native North Carolina aster flower," Walt Disney Imagineering site portfolio executive Shawn Montague said. "The flower is also a namesake of the Greek goddess Asteria whose tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers. We thought it was a beautiful way to honor North Carolina’s natural beauty from the Earth to the sky, in our campus of discovery."

Disney anticipates starting sales in 2027 for the more than 4,000 residential units planned on the 1,500-acre property in Pittsboro. Asteria will be part of the Chatham Park master-planned community.

Chatham Park's Preston Development Company and DMB Development will be working with Disney on the Asteria development.

