Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates attendance milestone

One of Disney's theme parks just reached an historic milestone.

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park this week welcomed the 100th millionth visitor to the park since its opening in September 2005. Park President Michael E. Moriarty just shared a photo of the Chen family - the designated 100th million visitors - meeting Mickey and Donald in front of the park's new centerpiece icon, the Castle of Magical Dreams.



Photo courtesy Michael E. Moriarty

Do the math, and hitting this attendance mark now works out to about 5.5 million visitors a year at the park. Hong Kong Disneyland's attendance has varied quite a bit over the years. Everyone was down during the pandemic, of course, but Hong Kong Disneyland struggled in its first years as the smallest castle park in the company, in terms of attractions.

The park has turned things around during the past decade, as we saw last month when we visited for the grand opening of its latest expansion - World of Frozen.

That new land followed the addition of three smaller lands in the mid-2010s: Toy Story Land, Grizzly Gulch, and Mystic Point - the home of the wildly beloved Mystic Manor trackless dark ride.

You can discover more about the park in our recently expanded and updated visitors guide to Hong Kong Disneyland. Or just join us now for a video tour of the park.

You don't need a visa to enter Hong Kong, and with nonstop flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Newark, and Boston, it might be worth adding Hong Kong to your dream Disney visit wish-list.

