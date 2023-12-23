Help us rank the restaurants at Walt Disney World

The 2024 edition of Theme Park Insider's theme park visitors guides will debut starting January 1.

I have tallied the results of our year-end reader surveys and have the new lists of top theme park attractions and roller coasters ready to go. But I would like to add one more element to our Walt Disney World guides.

So, this week, I would like to invite you and all other Theme Park Insider readers to rank their top 10 restaurants at the Walt Disney World Resort.

You can submit your top 10 ranking here. You don't have to submit all 10, but the one you do submit should be the places to eat at Disney that you would recommend to friends and family visiting the resort for the first time.

Which are the places that provide a special experience? Or the ones that offer a reliably good meal without the hassle of long waits or reservations? Character meals, hotel, and Disney Springs restaurants are all eligible, along with in-park rstaurants.

The criteria to make this list is up to you. Just tell us your (up to) 10 favorite places to eat at Walt Disney World.

Again, here is the link to rank your favorite Disney World restaurants. You must be registered with the site and logged in to vote, so hit those links at the top of the page if you need them.

Thank you, and Merry Christmas to you and to all Theme Park Insider readers.

* * *

