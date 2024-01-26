Check out the amazing trains on Europa-Park's new coaster

Europa-Park is showing off a completed train for its upcoming 2024 roller coaster - Voltron Nevera.

One of the trains arrived today at the park from sister company Mack Rides, which designed and built the 4,544-foot, 105-foot-tall Stryker Coaster. Voltron Nevera Powered by Rimac will anchor the park's new Croatia land when the ride opens later this year.

I would make a "rich Corinthian leather" joke here, but I am afraid that would be lost on whatever audience we have that's younger than me. Still, I love the decoration here, as well as the wing coaster-like seats on the edges.

Europa-Park this week also released some new concept art for the coaster, which takes its inspiration from the work of Croatia's own Nikola Tesla.



Concept art courtesy Europa-Park

Just stunning looks all around here. Great attention to detail, raising hopes that Voltron Nevera could be a strong contender for best new attraction of 2024.

