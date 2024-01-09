Festival season kicks off at California, Florida theme parks

January brings the start of festival season at the major theme parks in Central Florida and Southern California. Here's what fans can expect at the parks this month.

California

SeaWorld San Diego: Inside Look, SeaWorld's behind-the-scenes look at its animal care, runs January 13-15 and January 20-21. Several upcharge encounters will be offered, as well as talks and tours that are included with park admission.

Legoland California: Lego Ninjago Weekends run at the park January 20 through February 19. The event runs on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on Presidents' Day and features character meets, interactive shows and dance parties in the park's Lego Ninjago land.

Disneyland Resort: Lunar New Year starts at Disney California Adventure on January 23. Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, the Hurry Home preshow for World of Color, Asian food markets, and kids' crafts and activities all return for this annual event, which continues through February 18.

Knott's Berry Farm: Knott's Peanuts Celebration begins January 27 then continues daily through February 25. A special exhibit in Calico's Town Hall, devoted to Franklin, leads this year's event, which welcomes back several Peanuts characters shows, the Pigpen's Pig Pen meet and greet, and the Peanuts Sketch School and Charlie Brown's Trivia Challenge in the Bird Cage Theatre.

Florida

Walt Disney World Resort: The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starts January 12 and runs through February 19. The Disney on Broadway Concert Series returns to the American Gardens Theater, while 16 Food Studios will be offering artistic refreshments throughout the park.

Busch Gardens Tampa: Mardi Gras starts January 13, continuing on Fridays through Sundays until March 3, offering themed food, drinks and entertainment.

SeaWorld Orlando: Orlando's Inside Look event runs January 13-15 and January 20-21.

Legoland California: Florida's Lego Ninjago Weekends also runs January 20 through February 19.

