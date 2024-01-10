Disney announces sale date for 2024's D23 tickets

Disney announced today when tickets will go on sale for its D23 event in Anaheim this summer.

Disney's given in and now is just calling the biennial event "D23" rather than "D23 Expo," as it has for past events. The fan event and convention will run August 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located just down the street from the Disneyland Resort.

Tickets for the event will go on sale March 26 via the D23 website.

D23 is Disney's official fan club and sponsors multiple fan events throughout the year, including D23 in California and Destination D23 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, in alternate years. Gold Members of D23 typically get reservation benefits for D23 events, in case you want to sign up for that in advance of the ticket drop.

Disney also announced today that it is expanding its D23 fan events with its first D23 Brazil event, coming to São Paulo in November.

Fans attending the Anaheim event can expect multiple presentations featuring actors from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars movies and TV shows as well as panels with Imagineers talking about beloved attractions. Disney typically also uses the event to make plenty of big announcements about new attractions coming to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, other Disney theme park resorts, and to the Disney Cruise Line.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)