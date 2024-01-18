Who is playing Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando this year?

Universal Orlando today dropped the headliner line-up for its Mardi Gras concerts, which start next month at Universal Studios Florida.

DJ Khaled, Ava Max, and Luis Fonsi are among the headliners that Universal has booked for its Mardi Gras concerts, which are included with theme park admission. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off February 3 at the Orlando resort, continuing through April 7.

Here is the 2024 concert line-up:

February 3: Walker Hayes

February 10: The All-American Rejects

February 17: Elle King

February 18: KC and the Sunshine Band

February 24: Barenaked Ladies

March 2: DJ Khaled

March 9: Ava Max

March 10: Queen Latifah

March 16: Luis Fonsi

March 17: Zedd

The concerts happen on the Music Plaza stage, in front of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. They start after the parade, but crowds fill the plaza, so grab your space on the lawn early.

In addition to the main stage concerts, the annual festival included the return of Universal's daily Mardi Gras parade, as well as global Carnaval food kiosks throughout the park. Universal's Mardi Gras parade this year will include six new floats themed to ancient elements: Earth, wind, fire, water, the sun, and the moon.

If you are thinking about a trip to Orlando for the event, our partner has a two-days-free special on Universal Orlando theme park tickets, You can get an additional two days at the parks free with the purchase of a two-day ticket. You can see the available options on our partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

