Let the good times roll with theme parks' Mardi Gras events

It's February, and that means the start of Mardi Gras at theme parks in the United States. Let's check out this year's festivals.

The biggest theme park Mardi Gras celebration kicks off this weekend at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval begins Saturday, February 3 and continues daily through Sunday, April 7. The festival will include a refreshed daily parade, with six new floats, along with an all-new Tribute Store. Park visitors can sample the flavors of carnival celebrations from around the world at multiple food stands across Universal Studios Florida. And on select weekend evenings, USF will welcome headliner concerts to the park's Music Plaza Stage.

February 3: Walker Hayes

February 10: The All-American Rejects

February 17: Nessa Barrett

February 18: KC and the Sunshine Band

February 24: Barenaked Ladies

March 2: DJ Khaled

March 9: Ava Max

March 10: Queen Latifah

March 16: Luis Fonsi

March 17: Zedd

There's also a Mardi Gras celebration at SeaWorld Orlando, from February 8-18 (not including the 12th and 14th). It's part of the park's Seven Seas Food Festival, which starts tomorrow and runs select days through May 19. Entertainment includes a pop-up parade, live music and DJ street party, in addition to the New Orleans and Gulf Coast flavors at the food festival stands.

Mardi Gras also runs Fridays through Sundays until March 3 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Park visitors will find live entertainment and "French Quarter flavors" at both parks during the festival.

