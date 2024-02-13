Legoland to open first gondola ride in New York

Time for another round-up of attraction announcements and progress from around the world of theme parks. Let's start with Legoland.

Legoland New York this summer will introduce Legoland's first gondola ride, with The Minifigure Skyflyer. The ride will shuttle guests between different lands in the park, but that's not all. If you ever have taken an elevator ride in a Legoland Hotel, you'll have an idea of the spirit to expect on board The Minifigure Skyflyer. Legoland is promising "Lego brick disco ball lights and a disco-themed dance floor" for "an immersive party-in-the-sky experience."



Image courtesy Legoland New York

To celebrate its announcement, Legoland has decorated two gondola pods at nearby Belleayre Ski Mountain with The Minifigure Skyflyer designs.



Photo courtesy Legoland New York

Down the coast at Legoland Florida, the park today unveiled its new life-size Lego Ferrari 296 GTS brick-built model. The model will provide a photo op for guests as they enter the new Lego Ferrari Build and Race attraction, which opens officially Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m.



Photo courtesy Legoland Florida

Heading down I-4 from Winter Haven into Tampa, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming some coaster track for its new 2024 addition - Phoenix Rising. The Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster will be the park's first coaster with on-board audio.

Meanwhile, Germany's Europa-Park also is showing off some construction milestones, as work progresses on its reconstruction of Alpenexpress Enzian and the Tyrolean log flume, following last summer's fire.

We're delighted as we recently installed the first rail of #AlpenExpress 'Enzian'! Parts of Tyrolean log flumes canal have also arrived & will soon be installed with the greatest precision. We cannot wait until these 2 attractions race through the Magical Valley of Diamonds! ??? pic.twitter.com/31nz2clAlz — Europa-Park UK (@EuropaParkUK) February 13, 2024

Finally, Kennywood is running a contest to name its bumper cars attraction, which now will feature Potato Patch-themed bumper cars. The park is not asking for submissions (sorry, no "Smashie McSpudFace"), but offering three candidates: Deep Fried Derby, Potato Smash, and Speedy Spuds. While voting, participants can enter to win a 2024 Gold Season Pass and free Potato Patch fries all year. Here is the link.

