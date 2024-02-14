Find the latest admission discounts at Disney, Universal and more

Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

February 14, 2024, 6:23 PM · What a week it's been! Lunar New Year, Super Bowl Sunday, Mardi Gras, and now, Valentine's Day. For those who want to keep the party rolling through spring, let's check some of the ticket deals now available on theme parks and other attractions.

We will start in Theme Park Insider's home, California. Follow the links to see available offers for each location.

Disneyland Resort

Universal Studios Hollywood

Knott's Berry Farm

Legoland California

Sesame Place San Diego

San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Universal Studios Florida
Universal Studios Florida, in Orlando

For visitor or residents on the east coast, here are some of the current deals in Florida.

Universal Orlando Resort

Kennedy Space Center

Fun Spot Orlando or Kissimmee

In addition, you can save up to $3-$8 on single-day admissions with the promo code SPRING to the following parks:

Finally, you can save on attractions throughout the country with CityPASS deals. Save more with promo code SPRING.

A small portion of each ticket purchased through these links goes to support Theme Park Insider, so please check our nationwide attractions discounts and international theme park tickets pages whenever you are thinking about a visit - both to see the best deals we have found and to support the site.

