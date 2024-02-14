Find the latest admission discounts at Disney, Universal and more

What a week it's been! Lunar New Year, Super Bowl Sunday, Mardi Gras, and now, Valentine's Day. For those who want to keep the party rolling through spring, let's check some of the ticket deals now available on theme parks and other attractions.

We will start in Theme Park Insider's home, California. Follow the links to see available offers for each location.

Disneyland Resort

SoCal Resident Offer - As low as $70/day for 1-Park ticket. Tickets valid through 6/2/24.

Kids' Special Offer - As low as $50/day for 1-Park ticket for ages 3-9. Tickets valid through 3/10/24.

Save $5 on all regular (non-promo) multi-day tickets with the SPRING promo code.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Save up to $69 on 1-Day General Admission.

Skip the lines with a Universal Express ticket and save over $200 on select dates.

Knott's Berry Farm

Save up to $129 with the Family Pack Offer when you purchase 3+ tickets.

Legoland California

Save $8 on 1-Day General Admission with promo code SPRING

Save $13 on Legoland + SeaLife Hopper + 2nd Day FREE with promo code SPRING

Sesame Place San Diego

Save over $93 on a 2-Park ticket including SeaWorld San Diego

San Diego Zoo

Save $7 on 1-Day General Admission with promo code SPRING

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Save $7 on 1-Day admission with promo code SPRING



Universal Studios Florida, in Orlando

For visitor or residents on the east coast, here are some of the current deals in Florida.

Universal Orlando Resort

Buy 2 days + 2 days free. Purchase by 3/13/24. Visit through 8/28/24.

Kennedy Space Center

Save $18 on 1-Day Admission

Fun Spot Orlando or Kissimmee

Save an extra $9 on Single Day Fun Pass with promo code SPRING

In addition, you can save up to $3-$8 on single-day admissions with the promo code SPRING to the following parks:

Finally, you can save on attractions throughout the country with CityPASS deals. Save more with promo code SPRING.

A small portion of each ticket purchased through these links goes to support Theme Park Insider, so please check our nationwide attractions discounts and international theme park tickets pages whenever you are thinking about a visit - both to see the best deals we have found and to support the site.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news and discounts, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)