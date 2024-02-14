Find the latest admission discounts at Disney, Universal and more

What a week it's been! Lunar New Year, Super Bowl Sunday, Mardi Gras, and now, Valentine's Day. For those who want to keep the party rolling through spring, let's check some of the ticket deals now available on theme parks and other attractions.
We will start in Theme Park Insider's home, California. Follow the links to see available offers for each location.
For visitor or residents on the east coast, here are some of the current deals in Florida.
In addition, you can save up to $3-$8 on single-day admissions with the promo code SPRING to the following parks:
Finally, you can save on attractions throughout the country with CityPASS deals. Save more with promo code SPRING.
A small portion of each ticket purchased through these links goes to support Theme Park Insider, so please check our nationwide attractions discounts and international theme park tickets pages whenever you are thinking about a visit - both to see the best deals we have found and to support the site.
And to keep up to date with more theme park news and discounts, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.