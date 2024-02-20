More concerts added for Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando has added several artists to its Seven Seas Food Festival concert series line-up, including Hanson, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Big Bad VooDoo Daddy.

The concert series runs Saturday and Sunday nights during the festival, which continues into May. All concerts start at 7pm, at Bayside Stadium.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Hanson

Sunday, Feb. 25: Newsboys

Saturday, March 2: Gloria Gaynor

Sunday, March 3: Night Ranger

Saturday, March 9: The Righteous Brothers

Sunday, March 10: Goo Goo Dolls

Saturday, March 16: Corey Kent

Sunday, March 17: Boyce Avenue

Saturday, March 23: TBA

Sunday, March 24: Warrant

Saturday, March 30: Natalie Grant

Sunday, March 31: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Saturday, April 6: Grupo Niche

Sunday, April 7: Owl City

Saturday, April 13: Hoobastank

Sunday, April 14: TBA

Saturday, April 20: TBA

Sunday, April 21: TBA

Saturday, April 27: TBA

Sunday, April 28: Ludacris

Additional concerts are planned for Saturday and Sunday nights through May 19, with artists to be announced later. While unreserved viewing areas are included with park admission, reserved seating for each concert starts at $35.99. Floor seating starts at $45.99, with premium floor seating starting at $64.99. Park admission also is required. Tickets are available on SeaWorld's website.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs select dates through May 19, with food stands throughout the park serving tastes from around the world. Tasting lanyards are available, with 10 samples for $70 and 15 for $85.

For single-day tickets starting at $99, plus discounts on meals and multi-day, multi-park tickets, please visit our partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)