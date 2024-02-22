Las Vegas' SpongeBob dark ride announces opening date

The new interactive SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride in Las Vegas now has its opening date.

SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride will open officially on March 1 at Circus Circus Las Vegas, the resort announced this afternoon. Themed to the popular Nickelodeon cartoon character and created by Sally Dark Rides, this new $6 million SpongeBob SquarePants ride features Mr. Krabs' new carnival midway games, which riders will be invited to play. But, of course, it's not that simple. Not with SpongeBob and Patrick in charge, and Plankton once again looking to steal that secret Krabby Patty formula.

"We couldn't be more excited about our collaboration with Circus Circus Las Vegas to bring the first-ever interactive SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride to life," Marie Marks, SVP, Themed Entertainment for Paramount, said.

"Guests from all over the world will love how the over-the-top optimism and humor that SpongeBob SquarePants embodies is integrated in this exciting new attraction," Circus Circus Senior Vice President of Operations Shana Gerety said.

The ride will feature 15 scenes, each with multiple interactive targets, plus an animatronic Mr. Krabs that serves as a carnival barker to welcome visitors into the ride.

Visitors should note that SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride will be a separately ticketed attraction from the resort's Adventuredome theme park. Keep following Theme Park Insider for more news on pricing and a review of the new attraction next month.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)