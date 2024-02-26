Universal Orlando tests 2D projection on Kong ride

Theme park fans who can’t stand 3D on rides are getting a break at Universal Orlando this week. Islands of Adventure has removed the 3D projection on Skull Island: Reign of Kong, at least for the time being.
For now, as part of a test by Universal, the King Kong ride is being projected in 2D, with no extra glasses required. Traditional 2D projection typically supports a brighter screen than 3D and does not create the visual accessibility problems inherent in 3D, which does not work for people with certain vision impairments.
3D projection also can amplify the effect of motion for riders - which is a plus for some but a big minus for others.
That’s why the trend has been away from using 3D on theme park rides. Universal Orlando has removed 3D projection from Despicable Me Mjnion Mayhem and did not employ 3D on Fast & Furious Supercharged or Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, which projected in 3D - at least for a little while - at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The 3D projections remain at Universal Orlando on Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. (And Transformers: The Ride - thanks for that reminder in the comments.)
We would love to hear in the comments what you think about 3D on theme park attractions.
@Jeffrey H
Agreed. And the outdoor section on Kong has been down for some time now, it's in B mode.
Ahhhhh it's all about the Money...
If you don't have to wash those anymore or buy. fix and replace them also..
Plus if you wear glasses then have to put these 'Other' glasses on top of them...
I always took off my 3D glasses to fully enjoy the physical sets and animatronics without the dimming of the glasses anyway, so I'm all for this change.
I’ve ridden this ride twice, both during Covid protocol procedures. So in addition to the cumbersome glasses, the face masks that we were wearing were constantly fogging the glasses. I realize that this ride is basically a plussed version of the tram stop in Hollywood but I felt this attraction was sorely lacking, despite a fantastic queue and immersive atmosphere. I’d happily give it another chance without having to wear 3D glasses though.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Transformers at USF is also still in 3D.
I think 3D can be great when used effectively. The issue is when a too many of a park's attractions utilize 3d it can feel played out. If
My favorite parts of Kong are the outdoor portion, the queue, the beginning of the cave, and the big Kong AA at the end. In other words, the non-screen parts. I think an artful blends of the physical and screen-based portions would work better.