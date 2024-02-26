Universal Orlando tests 2D projection on Kong ride

Theme park fans who can’t stand 3D on rides are getting a break at Universal Orlando this week. Islands of Adventure has removed the 3D projection on Skull Island: Reign of Kong, at least for the time being.

For now, as part of a test by Universal, the King Kong ride is being projected in 2D, with no extra glasses required. Traditional 2D projection typically supports a brighter screen than 3D and does not create the visual accessibility problems inherent in 3D, which does not work for people with certain vision impairments.

3D projection also can amplify the effect of motion for riders - which is a plus for some but a big minus for others.

That’s why the trend has been away from using 3D on theme park rides. Universal Orlando has removed 3D projection from Despicable Me Mjnion Mayhem and did not employ 3D on Fast & Furious Supercharged or Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, which projected in 3D - at least for a little while - at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The 3D projections remain at Universal Orlando on Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. (And Transformers: The Ride - thanks for that reminder in the comments.)

We would love to hear in the comments what you think about 3D on theme park attractions.

