No more 'Intimidator' at America's theme parks

The race is over for theme parks' Intimidator.

Carowinds and Kings Dominion have changed the name of their former Intimidator and Intimidator 305 roller coasters, following the apparent end of their license to use the late Dale Earnhardt's nickname.

The NASCAR-themed roller coasters opened for the 2010 season. Here are Russell Meyer's reviews from their openings:

Going forward, the Carowinds coaster, a Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper, will be called Thunder Striker, while the Kings Dominion ride, an Intamin, will be known as Project 305. That coaster ranks on our readers' top 10 roller coasters in the world.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (2)