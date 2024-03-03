Legoland sets date for dinosaur land opening

Legoland California's dinosaur land has an opening date.

The park announced today that Dino Valley will open officially to Legoland guests on March 22. The former Explorer Island has been taken over completely by dozens of Lego dinosaurs. The Coastersaurus roller coaster remains, as does the interactive Dino Dig play area. However, the former Fairy Tale Brook is turning into Explorer River Quest, featuring a Lego T. rex, and the former Safari Trek will become Duplo Little Dino Trail.



Morer than 1,270 people dressed as dinosaurs gathered at the Carlsbad theme park for a world-record dinosaur costume party to celebrate the opening date announcement. Photo courtesy Legoland California

Legoland California is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. In addition to the debut of Dino Valley, the park will welcome this summer its first-ever parade, the Lego World Parade. We are still awaiting an official opening date for that.

