Holiday World to offer free eclipse viewing, too

Holiday World is planning the most Holiday World thing for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

We told you earlier about a couple of events that theme parks in the path of totality have planned for viewing the eclipse. The solar eclipse on April 8 will pass through several parks on its way from Texas to Canada.

Holiday World’s hometown of Santa Claus, Indiana lies within the path of totality and now the park has announced its viewing event. Holiday World opens for the 2024 season on May 11 - a month after the eclipse - but the park will open its Legend parking lot at 10am on April 8 for viewing the eclipse.

Unlike other theme park events, this one will be free to viewers. In fact, Holiday World also will distribute free solar viewing glasses, while supplies last. While the park is open for the season, Holiday World long has provided free parking, sunscreen and soft drinks to visitors.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors to Santa Claus for the solar eclipse," said Lauren Crosby, holiday World co-owner and Director of Events and Entertainment, said. "Families are invited to join us for a day of excitement while we await the awe-inspiring celestial event."

The eclipse begins in Santa Claus at 12:47pm Central Daylight Time, with the two-minute totality beginning at 2:04pm. Food trucks will be on site, and Holiday World will have music playing leading up to the show in the sky.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)