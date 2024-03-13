Getting ready for 'Potato Smash' at Kennywood this year

Kennywood has announced the winner in its contest to name the park's bumper cars ride.

In a fan vote, Potato Smash beat candidates Deep Fried Derby and Speedy Spuds to become the name for the ride, which has been getting a rebuild as Kennywood themes the cars to its Potato Patch fries.



Concept image courtesy Kennywood

Kennywood also has lowered the height requirement for the ride as part of the refresh. Potato Smash will allow riders starting at 42 inches tall, with drivers being at least 48 inches tall.

The Pittsburgh-area park opens for its 2024 season on April 20.

* * *

