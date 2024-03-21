'Encanto' is coming to Walt Disney World this summer

Walt Disney World is preparing the finishing touches on EPCOT's multi-year transformation.

Disney announced today that the final pieces of the theme park's transformation - CommuniCore Hall and the CommuniCore Plaza stage - will open June 10. The new CommuniCore Hall will house the Mickey & Friends character greeting as well as provide a focal point for EPCOT festivals and other celebrations.



Concept image courtesy Walt Disney World

Over on the CommuniCore Plaza stage, EPCOT will debut ¡Celebración Encanto!, a new sing-along stage show featuring the characters from Disney Animation's "Encanto," including Mirabel and, yes, Bruno. The show will run multiple times daily through September 6.

For a glimpse at everything else around the park after its multi-year makeover, check out our Visitors Guide to EPCOT page, which includes readers' attraction rankings and advice for visiting.

New drone show, too

Elsewhere around the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, Disney today also announced the return of a drone show to the Disney Springs area. Disney Dreams That Soar will run nightly from May 24 through September 2 in the skies above Disney World's shopping, dining and entertainment district.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (0)