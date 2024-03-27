Get ready to 'Train Your Dragon' at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando on Thursday morning will reveal more details about another land in its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park.
Thanks to a promo mailing from Universal this week, we know that the next land to be revealed from the park will be How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.
@themeparkinsider New land reveal from @Universal Destinations ? original sound - Theme Park Insider
Here are the attractions that we expect Universal to confirm on Thursday morning:
I will update this post with official concept art and other details once they are available.
* * *
I love how many beautiful themes different parks have been able to use for their Gerstlauer Sky Fly attractions. The core ride system is loads of fun, and the interactivity means the intensity level is up to the rider, from a gentle and relaxing ride to an extreme thrill machine if you manage to get an absurd number of spins (or as I once did, get yourself stuck upside-down for 2 entire rotations so all the force went directly into my brain).
Having said that, I struggle to imagine any Sky Fly being in as spectacular a location as Pixarus at Toverland (google it - they've fit the Sky Fly inside the helix of Fenix, their B&M wing coaster)