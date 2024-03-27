Get ready to 'Train Your Dragon' at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando on Thursday morning will reveal more details about another land in its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park.

Thanks to a promo mailing from Universal this week, we know that the next land to be revealed from the park will be How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.

Here are the attractions that we expect Universal to confirm on Thursday morning:

Untrainable: The American premiere of the Theme Park Insider Award-winning live stage show from Universal Studios Beijing

Hiccup's Wing Gliders: An Intamin multi-launch roller coaster

Dragon Racer's Rally: A Gerstlauer Sky Fly

Fyre Drill: A Splash Battle-style interactive boat ride

Haddock Paddock: Character meet and greet

I will update this post with official concept art and other details once they are available.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (1)