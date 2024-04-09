Real Madrid World theme park opens in Dubai

The new Real Madrid World theme park officially now is open at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The retheme of the former Bollywood Parks Dubai sees FIFA's "Best Club of the 20th Century" take over the property. With today's opening, fans now finally can ride the resort's GCI wooden coaster that was installed in 2020 but never opened. Now called Hala Madrid: The Coaster, the ride is the Middle East's first wooden coaster.



Hala Madrid: The Coaster rises behind the Champions Fountain Cibeles at the entrance to Real Madrid World. Photos courtesy Dubai Parks and Resorts

The former Taxi No.1 Zamperla family coaster is now The Wave - La Ola, the Rocket family drop tower is now Hands Up!, and the 460-foot-tall former Bollywood SkyFlyer is now the Stars Flyer, among other attraction changes at the park.

New attractions at Real Madrid World include White Hearts, an interactive walkthrough exhibit about the club's history, Bernabéu Experience, a theater show depicting the locker room and trophy room at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, and The Factory of Dreams, a virtual simulator experience.



Bernabéu Experience at Real Madrid World

"The world’s first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world’s love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life," Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO Fernando Eiroa said. "We take immense pride in crafting extraordinary entertainment experiences for guests of all ages. Our commitment contributes significantly to Dubai’s success by boosting tourism and firmly establishing the emirate as a captivating global destination."

Real Madrid World joins Legoland Dubai and Motiongate Dubai at the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex, which is located 40 minutes south of the Dubai International Airport, near the Palm Jebel Ali. For tickets to the parks, please visit our partner's Dubai Parks tickets page.

Real Madrid World is not the first theme park to transform to a completely different theme from its original form. Theme Park Insider readers with a long memory for Central Florida attractions might recall when Circus World became Boardwalk & Baseball, for example. A more recent - and successful - example would be Cypress Gardens' transformation into Legoland Florida.

With the switch from Bollywood to Real Madrid, Dubai Parks also shifts its marketing focus for this park from India to Europe. Even though both properties enjoy worldwide appeal, Real Madrid should offer a stronger draw to the many European travelers to Dubai. Since 2013, the club has been sponsored by Emirates, which is the Dubai-owned flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

