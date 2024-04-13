Past meets present at the new Knott's Hotel

Step into a world where rustic charm meets contemporary comfort at Knott's Berry Farm's recently renovated and renamed Knott's Hotel. The transformation includes 322 reimagined guest rooms and suites, refreshed courtyard and outdoor spaces, and a new lobby, restaurant + bar, and coffee bar.

The newly designed lobby features a large lounge, double sided wrap-around bar, gift shop, and an upper lobby decorated with an array of photos and concept drawings of the park. The reimagining of the hotel was inspired by Walter and Cordelia Knott's love story and seeks to pay homage to the Knotts' family-driven rural roots while embracing the sleek elegance of modern design.

This combination of contrasting aesthetics plays out a bit awkwardly, but still makes for a pleasant atmosphere. The color scheme of the hotel is very cool-toned and heavy on the gray but subtle touches of farmhouse decor help add warmth to the atmosphere.

Nestled between the "Berry Place" gift shop and lobby bar area is Thirty Acres Kitchen, a new full-service restaurant and bar with both indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant serves farm-inspired American cuisine and promises seasonal menu items to complement the park's festivals and events. I didn't have a chance to try the lunch or dinner menu, but the breakfast was surprisingly high quality for a hotel buffet.

They also have a surprisingly affordable happy hour from 4-7pm Sunday through Thursday. ($4 drinks!) The bartender was happy to make drinks to-go, so you can enjoy a beverage out by the pool or hot tub.

My standard two queen room was outfitted with all the necessities plus a mini fridge and Keurig coffee maker, a variety of bedside outlets, and a large light-up vanity mirror in the bathroom. Every room has a small collection of old timey dinner plates on the wall, which serve as the primary cozy touch in an otherwise simple and sleek space. The bed itself was very comfortable, with crisp sheets and plenty of fluffy pillows.

My stay was very pleasant, and the proximity to the park can’t be beat. The hotel is located just steps away from the entrance to Knott's Berry Farm, where the Boysenberry Festival continues until April 28. Rates start at $149, and guests can book at knottshotel.com.

