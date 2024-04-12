Disney Parks unveils its whole new 'World'

One of Disney's theme parks is getting a name change.

Disney Experiences this morning announced that its Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris will be renamed Disney Adventure World when its World of Frozen land opens. The announcement comes on the 32nd anniversary of the opening of the original Disneyland Paris theme park, which debuted April 12, 1992.

"Today, we are changing the story of Walt Disney Studios Park, evolving from 'how it's done' soundstages to celebratory theaters and adventures that come to life in immersive worlds," Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald, WDI's Chief Storytelling Executive and Senior Creative Executive for Disneyland Paris, said. "These fully realized adventure worlds will become the focus of the park's new identity and appear as realms that guests discover as they navigate deeper within the park and are invited to participate in adventures inspired by our most beloved stories."

The new World of Frozen, whose opening date has not been announced, will sit next to Adventure Bay, a 56.75-acre-foot body of water that will be equipped as a future home for entertainment spectaculars in the park, with fountains, music, lights and special effects capabilities.



Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World in Paris. All concept images courtesy Disney Experiences.

The promenade to Adventure Bay, Adventure Way, will include a new attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin - a Tangled-themed spinner ride.



Raiponce Tangled Spin

It also will be home to The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, which will offer Disney Princess meets as well as views of the Bay and its entertainment.



The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge

At the front of the park, the Studio 1 entrance building is being reimagined as "World Premiere" - an homage to Hollywood's historic movie theaters as well as the entire entertainment industry - and will reopen in spring 2025.



World Premiere, the reimagined Studio 1 building

The area behind the entrance building will be renamed World Premiere Plaza. In addition to World of Frozen, Disney is working on another immersive themed land for the park, but Disney still is not revealing that theme just yet.

But the next addition to what for the moment remains Walt Disney Studios Park will debut in just a little over one month. The new Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland musical stage show will open May 25. Disney is calling the production "an ultra-colorful, pop-rock face-off," in which two teams - representing Alice and the Queen of Hearts - "go head-to-head in a high-energy showdown, with high-flying acrobats pushing their limits, and two alternative endings decided by the audience."

Later this year, the park's Avengers Campus will host a new "nighttime activation" on the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. The new projection show will offer a new storyline that features a variety of Marvel characters, including some new to Disneyland Paris.

