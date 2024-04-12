Disney Parks unveils its whole new 'World'

One of Disney's theme parks is getting a name change.
Disney Experiences this morning announced that its Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris will be renamed Disney Adventure World when its World of Frozen land opens. The announcement comes on the 32nd anniversary of the opening of the original Disneyland Paris theme park, which debuted April 12, 1992.
"Today, we are changing the story of Walt Disney Studios Park, evolving from 'how it's done' soundstages to celebratory theaters and adventures that come to life in immersive worlds," Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald, WDI's Chief Storytelling Executive and Senior Creative Executive for Disneyland Paris, said. "These fully realized adventure worlds will become the focus of the park's new identity and appear as realms that guests discover as they navigate deeper within the park and are invited to participate in adventures inspired by our most beloved stories."
The new World of Frozen, whose opening date has not been announced, will sit next to Adventure Bay, a 56.75-acre-foot body of water that will be equipped as a future home for entertainment spectaculars in the park, with fountains, music, lights and special effects capabilities.
The promenade to Adventure Bay, Adventure Way, will include a new attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin - a Tangled-themed spinner ride.
It also will be home to The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, which will offer Disney Princess meets as well as views of the Bay and its entertainment.
At the front of the park, the Studio 1 entrance building is being reimagined as "World Premiere" - an homage to Hollywood's historic movie theaters as well as the entire entertainment industry - and will reopen in spring 2025.
The area behind the entrance building will be renamed World Premiere Plaza. In addition to World of Frozen, Disney is working on another immersive themed land for the park, but Disney still is not revealing that theme just yet.
But the next addition to what for the moment remains Walt Disney Studios Park will debut in just a little over one month. The new Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland musical stage show will open May 25. Disney is calling the production "an ultra-colorful, pop-rock face-off," in which two teams - representing Alice and the Queen of Hearts - "go head-to-head in a high-energy showdown, with high-flying acrobats pushing their limits, and two alternative endings decided by the audience."
Later this year, the park's Avengers Campus will host a new "nighttime activation" on the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. The new projection show will offer a new storyline that features a variety of Marvel characters, including some new to Disneyland Paris.
Interesting. I remember a while back that Disney had put out a survey about potentially renaming Hollywood Studios. I wonder if they are planning a name change along these lines. Then again, having Adventure in the title would probably cause confusion with Islands of Adventure and Adventure Island.
Whatever Disney has planned as the cancelled Star Wars Land replacement better be really spectacular because with Universal building a whole new theme park/resort near it, this is definitely not hyping anyone to go to DLRP.
I really am starting to question Bob Iger/Josh D'Amaro's sanity, they announce a retheme/rename (with the worst name and logo ever) and the only attraction they announce with it is a SPINNING FLAT RIDE? Very odd.
They definitely need to drop the “Studios” portion of the name at WDW.
I think they released just enough to mark the park’s anniversary and kept enough back for D23.
I’m personally hoping we get the Avengers e ticket
simultaneously with DCA to complete the “campus”. Whilst they build the new “world” that no longer is Star Wars. They may clone DCA Avatar although I’d like the Belle’s Village with Be Our Guest and the Tokyo Beauty and the Beast ride as it’s classic and puts in another restaurant to keep the guest there for the nighttime show.
I’m somewhat relieved the Harmonius Barges haven’t appeared on the lake to be recycled here for the nighttime show !
Whatever it’s great to see Paris getting some investment and new things since taking ownership Disney took their time refurbishing the main park for the 30th and the Hotels. We are definitely in the exciting phase.
Disney Adventure World
Disney Adventure World
Disney Adventure World
Disney Adventure World
I need to keep repeating the name because it's so unmemorable.
It still remains a rather small park with too few attractions even after the enlargement. Not a World at all.
And when did a Disney themepark became a world? It's so confusing. We have Walt Disney World with different parks.
Why would they name one of the current two parks at DLRP a World? It doesn't make sense.
Ah but if you read the logo, it’s actually Disney Adventure World Disneyland Paris. So we have a new generic second park name, for the international parks, possibly a rename for the Studios Park in Florida, guess too late for DCA but once it’s expanded as part of the “Disneyland Forward” it could come on board with the Disney Adventure World Disneyland name. It does make sense, the other parks are all called Magic Kingdoms!
There is zero chance that DCA and/or DHS get renamed again. If that were to happen it would have happened in 2012 at DCA and 2019 at DHS.
Why not call it Disney Paris Adventure? Or Disney Adventure Park? DCA is already morphing into different themed IP areas (Avengers, Carsland, Pixar Pier, BH6) anyway, while some remnants of the original "experience California" schtick still survive. It's less "experience California" and more "experience Disney IP Adventures in California". The same concept could apply here. "Experience Disney Adventures in Paris." (Or technically Chessy--but I'm not sure Disney Chessy Adventure is in the cards.)
Disney Marne-la-Vallée Adventure?
Disney IP Adventure Paris?
Disneyland Paris IP Adventure?
Disney's Random IP Adventure ?
When the Disney+ Imagineering doc openly calls this their weakest park, that needed some sort of change.
To prove they are not worried about Universal they should change the name to
DISNEY ADVENTURE UNIVERSE
Petition to officially ban the word “Adventure” from all future theme park use? It’s become so overused to the point of becoming cliche and trite.
I'm frankly amazed taken this long for Disney to use it.
Maybe Disney Unfulfilled Adventure World would be rather more appropriate? It really is a lacklustre park and experience compared to WDW.
I agree 100% with Robert regarding Hollywood Studios.
