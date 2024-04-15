Attraction designers steer the Indy 500's history into the future

One of the world's leading teams for designing sports-themed attractions is now at work at one of the world's most popular and enduring sports venues.

The team at JRA, part of RWS Global, today shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction for the renovated Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. The Speedway is the home to the Indianapolis 500, which first ran in 1911 and today remains the most attended single-day annual sporting event in the world.

Designers at JRA, part of RWS Global, in the past have worked on sports-themed projects include Steelers Country at Kennywood and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. Several years back, I suggested that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway could plus its museum into a Ferrari World-style attraction: Imagining America's 'Ferrari World'.

We're not getting a new museum on that scale - the renovation work is taking place within the existing perimeter of the building - but the team is at work to deliver a more compelling themed entertainment and education experience to Speedway visitors.

Once complete, the renovated IMS Museum will include a new "Gasoline Alley" exhibit that will display Indy 500-winning cars and other pieces in period-appropriate settings, as well as new exhibits with hand-on experiences such as pit-stop challenges and racing simulators.



Concept image courtesy Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum opened in 1956 and operates as a non-profit. In 1976, the museum moved into its current facility inside turns 1 and 2 of the historic racetrack. While track tours remain available, the museum building is now closed for the renovation. It is set to reopen in one year, in April 2025.

To keep up to date with more theme park and themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)