Cedar Fair, Six Flags anticipate merger closing soon

Six Flags and Cedar Fair reported higher attendance at their parks for the first three months of the year, as the companies move closer to their planned merger.

The two companies issued their first quarter earnings reports this morning, with each noting higher attendance though both reported overall losses for the first three months of the year.

At Six Flags, attendance for the three months ending March 31 was up 6% over the comparable period one year ago, to 1.7 million visitors. Total guest spending per capita was down 8%, however, to $74.35. That led to a 6% drop in revenue, to $133 million. The result was an 18% increase in net loss, to $83 million.

At Cedar Fair, attendance jumped 27%, to 1.35 million, over the same period in 2023, despite the company's parks being open for just 117 total days in the quarter compared with 161 operating days during the same time in 2023. However, average guest in-park spending dropped 6%, to $60.53 and costs were up 10% for the quarter, leading to a net loss of $133 million. That was a reduction in loss of 1% compared with the first quarter of 2023, however.

"We were pleased that Six Flags shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger-of-equals transaction, which we continue to believe will be completed before the end of the second quarter," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said. "Both Cedar Fair and Six Flags continue to work constructively with the Department of Justice in its review of the merger, having complied fully with the DOJ’s Second Request received in January. Teams from both companies are also working diligently to complete the initial phases of a joint integration plan that, upon closing of the transaction, will allow us to drive toward realizing the full potential of this strategic combination."

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (2)