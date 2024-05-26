Get ready for more Halloween reveals at Midsummer Scream

Ready for even more spooky season reveals and announcements?

Universal Orlando might have kicked off the Halloween hype season this past week with six original house reveals for its 2024 Halloween Horror Nights event, but an event bigger line-up of reveals lies on the horizon.

Tickets are available now for the annual Midsummer Scream event, in Long Beach, California. This is the biggest Halloween and horror fan event anywhere, and this year it is promising a full line-up of event reveals from theme parks and attractions throughout California.

On Saturday, July 27, fans will hear more about Halloween plans from Six Flags Magic Mountain's Six Flags Fright Fest, Castle Park's Castle Dark, and the return of The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor. The next day - on Sunday, July 28 - it's time for Knott's Scary Farm, Winchester Mystery House, 13th Floor Entertainment Group, and Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.

That's a stacked lineup for Halloween fans right there. But it's just part of the Midsummer Scream event, which runs July 26-28 and includes addition horror-themed panels from Hollywood pros to home haunters, celebrity meets, live entertainment including the Hall of Shadows haunt, as well as a show floor with hundreds of vendors and exhibitors.

For more information about the event, as well as a link to buy weekend passes, visit midsummerscream.org.

And for Halloween and themed entertainment news year-round, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)