Hollywood gets its second Halloween Horror Nights reveal

We now have our first original concept house reveal for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood thus year.

Universal previously announced that "A Quiet Place" would appear as a house at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood this year - the first house reveal for Hollywood following a line-up of six original concept house reveals for Orlando.

Now Hollywood has its first original reveal - Dead Exposure: Death Valley.

"Enter a top-secret government facility where an experiment to create super soldiers has gone horribly wrong, turning people into radioactive zombies. And they escape just as you arrive," Universal said of the house in its social media announcement.

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood this year and runs select nights through November 3. Tickets are now on sale starting at $72 a night, via our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page. An After 2pm Day/Night ticket also is available.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, including future Horror Nights house announcements, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)