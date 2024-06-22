Look here for discounts on Universal, Disneyland, and SeaWorld tickets

It's officially summer now, and many of America's top theme parks are offering ticket deals to entice you to visit.

Disneyland, Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, and SeaWorld in Orlando and San Diego are offering very aggressive discounts on tickets this summer, and you can find even better deals on them through authorized resellers.

Our ticket partner is authorized by Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and other theme parks to sell often deeply discounted tickets as the parks look to draw more visitors during the summer vacation season. Here are links to their current deals.

Universal Orlando - Two Days Free

Theme Park Insider readers picked Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure as the world's best theme park last year, and now you can extend your visit at no extra charge. Universal is offering two free days at IOA, Universal Studios Florida or even its Volcano Bay water theme park with the purchase of a three-day ticket.

That means you can get five days at Universal Orlando's theme parks starting as low as $256 per person. And these tickets are valid up until April of next year, so now's a great time to lock in a low price on Universal: Universal Orlando tickets.

Disneyland - Less Than $50/day for Kids

Disneyland is offering a three-day ticket deal this summer that starts as low as $47 a day for kids ages 3-9 and $78 a day for adults.

You have a whole bunch of options with these 3-Day Promo Tickets, too - including Park Hopper and Disney Genie+ upgrades. The lowest-priced tickets are restricted to Monday-Thursday visits, but everyday options are available, too. And you do not have to visit on consecutive days. Here is where you can see all your options and buy: Disneyland tickets.

Universal Studios Hollywood - Second Day Free

If you want to come back and visit Super Nintendo World and the 60th Anniversary Universal Studio Tour for a second day this summer, it won't cost you anything extra with this ticket deal. Not only do you save over the gate price on a one-day ticket, you get a second day free. Note that some blockdate dates may apply on the return visit. If you want the details and to see the price for the dates you want, visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

SeaWorld - Save up to 50%

You can save up to 50% on certain tickets to the SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando and San Diego with some of the deals now available through our partner. The discounts run over $86 on select dates for single-day tickets to SeaWorld Orlando and up to $55 on select dates in San Diego. Deals on All-Day Dining and multi-park combos also are available. See SeaWorld Orlando tickets and SeaWorld San Diego tickets for options.

To help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted tickets to these and other theme parks and attractions around the world, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

