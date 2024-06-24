Walt Disney World adds ice skating show for 2024 holidays

Walt Disney World is adding an ice skating show to its holiday festivities this year, the resort announced today.

Holiday-themed skating shows have been staples at many regional theme parks over the years, including Busch Gardens in Tampa and Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California. Disney will bring its own take to the genre starting November 9, when the new (as-yet-unnamed) show debuts as part of the Disney Jollywood Nights after-hours, hard-ticket party at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Other entertainment at Disney Jollywood Nights will include What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along, Disney Holidays in Hollywood, and Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

The event will run 13 nights from November through December 21, from 7:30pm to 12:30am. Ticket holders may enter the park as early as 6pm without an additional park ticket or reservation. Tickets will go on sale July 10 and will run from $159 to $179 a night, plus tax. A presale for Walt Disney World hotel guests will start July 2.

Tickets will go on sale the same dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. That event will run for 25 nights from November 8 through December 20. Ticket prices will range from $169 to $219, plus tax, and include Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, as well as free cookies and festive beverages.

