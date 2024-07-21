Kennywood celebrates Pittsburgh with first-ever drone show

Kennywood launched its first-ever drone show last night, as part of its Celebrate Pittsburgh event.

The amusement park has been celebrating its hometown each weekend this month, with the drone show capping this weekend's celebration of Pittsburgh hertiage.

Kennywood's Celebrate Pittsburgh event concludes next weekend with "Celebrate Pittsburgh Food & Beer," a two-day food and drink festival serving local favorites including Pittsburgh-style salads and the Kennywood cheesesteak as well as all-new craft beers created for Kennywood by Penn Brewery.

For tickets to the park, starting at $39.99, please visit our partner's Kennywood tickets page.

