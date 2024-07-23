Disney sets sail dates for Destiny cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line is getting ready to introduce another ship to the public. Disney Destiny was announced in March and now the company has revealed that it will begin sailing in December 2025.

Disney Cruise Line will begin accepting bookings for Disney Destiny on August 9. But first, the company will reveal details about the ship and its features on July 30.

Disney is theming Destiny to "heroes and villains." I got a preview of the upcoming preview yesterday through a teaser package sent to us here at Theme Park Insider. Check it out.

Stay tuned by subscribing to Theme Park Insider's social media and our weekly newsletter for those details and relevant context.

Disney Destiny will follow two other new ships getting ready to sail for Disney Cruise Line. Those will be Disney Treasure, which sets sail this December, and Disney Adventure, which will start sailing from Singapore sometime next year.

Replies (0)