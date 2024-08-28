Pooh set for return to Disneyland

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh reopens Thursday at Disneyland as the next step in the transformation of the park's Critter Country land.

The final step comes November 15, with the official opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure and the renaming of the land as Bayou Country. As construction crews have been working on transforming the former Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, much - or even all - of Critter Country has been closed in recent weeks.

Starting tomorrow, guests again will be able to walk into Critter Country to ride The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh as well as shop in the Pooh Corner store. The rest of the land, including the other half of the Pooh Corner building and the former Hungry Bear Restaurant, will remain closed.

Disneyland has put up the signs for what will become the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree restaurant, but that dining location remains listed in the Disneyland app as closed for refurbishment through the beginning of October.



Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, opening... sometime?

In addition to the Tiana's Bayou Adventure flume ride, Bayou Country will include Louis' Critter Club, a "The Princess and the Frog"-themed store in the other half of the Pooh Corner building, and Ray's Berets, which takes over the former Briar Patch.

