What is the name of Walt Disney World's new ice show?

We have learned the name for Walt Disney World's new ice-skating show.

Glisten! will play exclusively during the after-hours Disney Jollywood Nights holiday party at Disney's Hollywood Studios this year. The show will take place on Hollywood Boulevard and include projections on the park's iconic Chinese Theater.

Skaters will perform to a medley of Disney songs, including "Be Our Guest" and "When You Wish Upon A Star." Here is a new behind the scenes/teaser video from Disney about the making of the show:

Disney Jollywood Nights runs select nights from November 9 to December 21 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and includes special holiday shows, dance parties, character meets and the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! fireworks show. Tickets run from $159-179 per person. Disney today also announced that guests will get a box of six champagne-flavored Wondermade marshmallows in a Muppets-themed box when departing the event.



Photo courtesy Disney

