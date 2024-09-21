Fans can leave their mark on Sea Life in Florida

Here is a responsible way for fans to leave their mark on sea life in Florida.

The Legoland Florida Resort is inviting guests to sign the final steel beam that will be placed in the building for its new Sea Life aquarium. It's a fundraiser for the Sea Life Trust, which owns and operates marine wildlife sanctuaries, including the world's first Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland, as well as supports breeding and rescue programs and conservation campaigns.



Photo courtesy Legoland Florida Resort

If you can't make it to the park to sign the beam, you still can donate to the Sea Life Trust here.

The "Sealed With Steel" signing opportunity starts today and continues through Wednesday, September 25 at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven.

The new Sea Life Florida, which will be a separately ticketed attraction, now is set to open in Spring 2025.

