Disneyland brings back ticket, vacation discounts

Looking for a deal on Disneyland tickets and vacations? We've got you.

Disneyland today announced the return of $50 tickets for kids. The discount is valid for select dates between January 7 through March 20, 2025 and will go on sale October 22. Tickets for children, ages 3-9, will be as low as $50 for a one-day, one-park ticket, with discounts offered on other ticket combinations.

If you don't want to wait for a deal on Disneyland tickets, right now you can buy three-, four-, and five-day Disneyland tickets for adults at the kids' prices. That deal is available on our partner's Disneyland tickets page. (Check back at that page on October 22 for the 2025 kids' tickets deal, too.)

If you want to make it a vacation, the Disneyland Resort is offering discounts up to 25 percent off bookings of four nights or longer at any of its three on-site hotels: Disney's Grand California, the Disneyland Hotel, and the Pixar Place Hotel. That deal also is for stays between January 7 and March 20, 2025.

If you want to visit this year, discounts up to 15% are available for select nights from October 20 through December 19 at the Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Contact our travel agency sponsor for a free, no-obligation quote on a Disneyland Resort vacation to take advantage of those or other available deals.

