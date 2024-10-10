Disneyland sets Tiana's Bayou Adventure preview dates

Disneyland has set Magic Key preview dates for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Magic Key holders may request a spot in a virtual queue to go on the retheme of the former Splash Mountain flume ride, starting October 21. Magic Key holders will need to be in the park - which requires a valid Magic Key annual pass and park reservation - in order to submit to enter the virtual queue via the Disneyland app.

Additional preview dates will be October 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and November 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 12. Magic Key holders should check the Magic Key portal in the Disneyland app if they have further questions.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opened in June this year at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Here is our review: Disney makes a better splash with Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Although the ride includes characters from Disney Animation's "The Princess and the Frog" it is not a "book report" retelling of that story but rather a sequel that takes place after the events of the film. Watch the video above if you want the spoilers.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens to all Disneyland visitors on November 15 - the start date for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland discounts

Disney just raised its ticket prices, but you can still get multi-day tickets at the old prices through out partner. In fact, you can get 3-, 4-, and 5-day adult tickets at the old kids' ticket prices, too. Just visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page to see what's available.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)