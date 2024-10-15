Disney Cruise Line returns to New York for Macy's parade

Disney is coming back to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The company will features its expanding Disney Cruise Line in this year's parade, on Thanksgiving Day in New York City. This year's, all-new float will be called "Magic Meets the Seas" and feature the bows of eight Disney Cruise Line ships.



Images courtesy Disney Cruise Line

And here is Disney's concept art for the float, with Disney characters aboard and surrounding it as it reaches the parade's finale in front of Macy's flagship store on 34th Street in Manhattan.

Disney currently sails five cruise ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. Disney Treasure will debut later this year, joined by Disney Adventure and Disney Destiny next year. A ninth cruise ship will begin sailing from Japan by the end of the decade. At the D23 event in August, Disney announced that it will add another four ships to the Disney Cruise Line, bringing the eventual fleet size to 13.

The parade will air on NBC on November 28.

