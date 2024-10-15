IAAPA honors water slide leaders with Hall of Fame nods

IAAPA announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class today, ahead of the annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando next month.

The association for the global attraction industry will celebrate the latest members to its Hall of Fame during a separately ticketed event during the IAAPA Expo, on Monday. November 18.

"These four individuals truly represent more than 100 years of influence and imagination that has resonated throughout our industry," Universal's John McReynolds, chairman of the IAAPA Hall of Fame Committee, said.

The 2024 IAAPA Hall of Fame inductees are:

Dick Chance: former CEO of Chance Rides

Geoff Chutter: founder and CEO of WhiteWater

Rick Hunter: Chairman & CEO ProSlide Technology

Clark Robinson: former President and CEO of IAAPA



From left: Chance, Chutter, Hunter, Robinson. Photos courtesy IAAPA

Clearly, it's a year for water slide innovators at IAAPA, with Chutter and Hunter both being honored. However, the two companies in recent years have been in litigation against each other, so... there's that.

