Disney plans a new world of gingerbread for holiday fans

Walt Disney World has revealed its holiday plans for the new CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT.

The flex space debuted in World Showcase last summer, with promises of hosting a variety of experiences throughout the year. For the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, CommuniCore Hall will display seasonal décor as well as a big new gingerbread sculpture.

Gingerbread houses have become holiday tradition at Disney's theme park hotels. This year, a Walt Disney World theme park icon will get the gingerbread treatment, as well. Inside CommuniCore Hall, guests will find an eight-foot-tall Spaceship Earth display, built by EPCOT's Pastry team with hundreds of handcrafted gingerbread triangles.

"Just like its park icon counterpart, the gingerbread version will also light up and dance to music periodically throughout the day," Disney said.

Also at CommuniCore Hall will be two new holiday kitchens for the festival: Favorites of Festivals Past and the delightfully named Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow, which will sell gingerbread triangles with a decorating kit. Buy enough of them, and I suppose you could build your own gingerbread Spaceship Earth at home. Send pics if you do!

Specific menus and prices will be announced later. EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays runs from November 29 to December 30 this year.

