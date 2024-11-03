Spotlight: Top 10 things to eat at Disneyland

For this weekend's spotlight, allow me to share my current 10 favorite items to eat at Disneyland, in the hope that you might also share yours in the comments, too.

We're talking just Walt's original theme park here and not the entire Disneyland Resort. So there's nothing from Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, or the hotels on this list. Perhaps those will come another day? Also, I want to note that I have not yet tried the new Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. So do not infer any insult from its absence on this list. I just haven't had anything from there yet.

Okay, let's start my top 10 with my favorite way to start an early morning at Disneyland - the Breakfast Chimichanga from Ship to Shore Marketplace in Frontierland. Disneyland has been moving this one around a bit - and the upcharge for sauces is ridiculous - but this is a nice, hearty, crispy bite to start the day. The downside is that it often requires sacrificing prime ride time for the inevitable queue to buy this limited-supply item. So expect to see mostly Magic Key holders on return visits enjoying this one.

From here, I am going in ascending order of favorites, which perhaps not coincidentally is more or less in the reverse order of pricing, too. You get what you pay for at Disneyland, I guess. The snack of the moment at Disneyland are the fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies from Harbour Galley [$6.79 for six, $12.49 for 13]. Maybe I am just over churros at the moment. Perhaps after I have had my fill of these cookies, I will return to those cinnamon classics. But for now, it's all about the cookies.

Another sweet treat at Disneyland is the Cold Brew Black Caf at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo [$7.29]. My only complaint here is that this really should be a breakfast option somewhere in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. Let's open DB7 early again so we can enjoy this foam- and cereal-topped cold brew when we most need an eye-opener.

Next is up on my list is the iconic Disneyland Corn Dog [$10.59]. You can find this at multiple locations, but Little Red Wagon on Main Street is the traditional home of this classic. Another theme park favorite is the Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl [$12.99], which I typically get at Royal Street Veranda at Disneyland. Other soups and occasional stews may be available, too, but I keep coming back to the chowder.

Now these all have been fine, reliable options for eating at Disneyland. But as we head into the top half of the list, we get to more unique and elite favorites.

Let's start with the newest addition to my list, the Fantasyland Garlic Cheesy Brat at Edelweiss Snacks [$12.99]. It's the viral garlic cheesy bread from Maurice's Treats, stuffed with a flavorful bratwurst to create a new fall classic at the park. But if I am hankering for a different taste profile that just meat-and-cheese, it's back to Batuu for the Ronto Wrap at Ronto Roasters [$14.49]. (The breakfast version is my sub off the bench for this list on mornings when I am not feeling like enduring the quest for the chimichanga.)

The final three spots on my list are complete meals. The third step on the podium goes to the Beef Po'boy Sandwich at Tiana's Palace [$16.29]. Well dressing, not too spicy and served with red beans and pickles on the side, this is my pick at this New Orleans Square eatery.



Beef Po'boy Sandwich at Tiana's Palace

But an even better New Orleans Square dinner is to be found next door at the Cafe Orleans. No, I am not picking the iconic Monte Cristo. My pick here is the Beef Bourguignon [$30.00], served with potatoes and veggies that provide a welcome break from all the fried food throughout the park. This is the only table service pick on my list, which helps account for it being the highest-priced selection, too. But that extra expense does not buy it the top spot on my list, which goes to...

The Fried Chicken at Plaza Inn [$19.99]. The reigning Disneyland food champion, these three pieces of fried chicken, potatoes, green beans and a biscuit are often enough for two of us to share, making it an amazing value as well as the tastiest meal in the park.

What are your favorite things to eat at Disneyland?

Planning a Disney visit?

For a variety of discounts on Disneyland admission, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

For assistance in planning a Disneyland vacation, including an on-site hotel stay, please contact our travel agent sponsor for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Finally, to keep up to date with more theme park news and deals, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)