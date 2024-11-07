Disneyland to debut new Holiday shows this year

The lead characters from Disney's "Encanto" and Pixar's "Coco" will star in new shows during Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure this year.

Mirabel's Gifts of the Season will play during the day on Mondays through Fridays at the entrance to Paradise Gardens Park during the annual festival, which starts Friday, November 15. On weekends, DCA will present the returning Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party at that location.



All concept art courtesy Disneyland Resort

Over on Buena Vista Street, visitors can watch A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel. This nightime show will take place on Carthay Circle and feature the star of "Coco" joining mariachi performers and dancers for a "Silent Night" to a Christmas sing-along.

Elsewhere at Disney California Adventure, the Holiday Toy Drummers return to Paradise Gardens Park, in front of The Little Mermaid queue entrance, and Santa Claus will meet guests at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

In the evenings, visitors can watch the Buena Vista Street Tree Lighting before the day ends with the nightly performance of World of Color – Season of Light on Paradise Bay.

Christmas at Disneyland

Over at Disneyland this year, Santa Claus will meet guests at the Fantasyland Theatre during the new Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends installation. Disneyland will offer craft making and sing-alongs, as well, continuing the park's recent practice of using this theater as a festival space rather than for the big musical productions it used to host.



Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends

Starting November 16, Disneyland will throw a nightly Disney Holiday Dance Party at the Tomorrowland Terrace stage. The party will include appearances by Disney characters on stage.

At nightfall, the It's a Small World Holiday Lightning ceremony returns, as the attraction's facade lights up for the evening. Disneyland also will offer its A Christmas Fantasy Parade, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year. At night, the skies above the park will light up with the Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks show, which concluded with "snow" falling on Main Street as well as the Small World promenade and along the Rivers of America.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort starts November 15 and continues daily through January 6, 2025. For discounts on admission to the parks, please see the deals now available via our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)