Universal Orlando sets dates for return of Mardi Gras

The good times will roll again at Universal Orlando Resort, starting February 1, 2025.

That is the official starting date for the return of Universal's Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval celebration, which continues through March 30 next year.

Universal's Mardi Gras is a family-friendly event that features a daily parade, an international food festival, and concerts on select nights featuring headline performers. (That line-up will be revealed later.) It's the biggest festival of the spring at Universal Orlando.

At its heart, Mardi Gras is a community celebration, and Universal's version invites fans to take part, as well. Universal Orlando will be offering its Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which includes a three-course meal at a select Universal Orlando restaurant as well as a spot on one of the parade floats to toss beads to fans watching in the crowd. That experience starts at $89.99 per person, plus tax.

