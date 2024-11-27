CEO O'Neil departs Merlin for the golf course

The owner of the Legoland theme parks is looking for a new CEO after Scott O’Neil announced his departure today.

O'Neil is leaving Merlin Entertainments reportedly to become the next CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed world golf tour that has been reported to be close to a merger with the US-based PGA Tour. Before joining Merlin, O'Neil worked as CEO of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers among other positions in the pro sports industry.

Merlin's Chief Operating Officer Fiona Eastwood will serves as interim CEO while the board searches for a successor. O'Neil is set to leave Merlin by the end of next month.

"It has been an honor to lead Merlin Entertainments as it lays the foundations for its next phase of growth," O'Neil said. "I look forward to working with Fiona as interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition. She is an outstanding leader who will take the business forward with drive, creativity and ambition."

"We're delighted Fiona Eastwood has agreed to become interim CEO, an appointment that reflects the strength of leadership talent that we have built at Merlin," Merlin Chair Roland Hernandez said. "Fiona has nearly a decade of experience at Merlin Entertainments, and has focused on delivering world-class attractions with the best IP in the world, and exceptional guest and team experiences. She has built a reputation throughout the live attractions and theme parks industry as a world-class leader. Her prior role as COO of the company puts her in an ideal position to lead this transition and build upon Merlin's mission to be the greatest place to work and play."

