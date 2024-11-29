Disney to celebrate reopening of Notre Dame in Paris

Five years after a devastating fire, the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is about to reopen to the public.

French President Emmanuel Macron toured the repaired cathedral today with the archbishop of Paris, in advance of the famed landmark's public reopening on December 7. You can see inside the repaired and restored landmark in this video from ABC News:

The restoration of Notre Dame is cause for national celebration in France, and the Disneyland Paris Resort is joining that celebration. From December 5 through 14, Disneyland Paris will honor Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral with a preshow before the nightly Disney Illuminations show.



Featuring drones, fireworks, and projections on the park's Sleeping Beauty Castle, the preshow is also inspired by Disney's 1996 animated film, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

