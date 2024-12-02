We have the full names now for two new shows coming to Walt Disney World next year.
Disney Parks last night revealed the names during a televised holiday special. First is the name for the new Villains show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. Disney Villains Unfairly Ever After will open in the Sunset Showcase theater in 2025, replacing the Lightning McQueen show. We first told you about this production in September, which will feature the dozens of villains busting through the Magic Mirror to take their turns on stage for musical numbers.
Over at Magic Kingdom, we now know that the full name for the park's new nighttime parade will be Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away. Disney has shown off floats themed to Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Frozen, Moana, and Encanto for this new production - the Magic Kingdom's first new nighttime parade since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991.
You know OT, I just took TH to task the other day over an unnecessary pot shot at Universal, and the same goes for you and Disney as well. It seems to me that Iger must be doing something right if the parks remain just as busy as ever. That would suggest to me that all the guests visiting are indeed satisfied with their visit.
Just a regular reminder that everyone who wished for Iger to go away caused the monkey’s paw to curl and point to Chapek.
Who is coming up with these garbage names?
The Disney Villains show writes itself: There once was a magical kingdom where everyone who visited got its hart and spirit lifted. One dark day the evil King Iger The Greedy took over the reign on the Happiest Place and a darkness descended on the once wonderful world.
unfortunately there is no happy end.