Here's more about two new shows coming to Walt Disney World

We have the full names now for two new shows coming to Walt Disney World next year.

Disney Parks last night revealed the names during a televised holiday special. First is the name for the new Villains show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. Disney Villains Unfairly Ever After will open in the Sunset Showcase theater in 2025, replacing the Lightning McQueen show. We first told you about this production in September, which will feature the dozens of villains busting through the Magic Mirror to take their turns on stage for musical numbers.



Disney Villains Unfairly Ever After. Concept images courtesy Disney

Over at Magic Kingdom, we now know that the full name for the park's new nighttime parade will be Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away. Disney has shown off floats themed to Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Frozen, Moana, and Encanto for this new production - the Magic Kingdom's first new nighttime parade since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991.



The Blue Fairy and more friends in Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

