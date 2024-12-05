Universal's new Minion Land gets its opening date

Universal's next Minion Land has its opening date.

Resorts World Sentosa - the home of Universal Studios Singapore - announced today that it will open its new Minion Land officially on February 14, 2025.

The new land will include an installation of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem as well as a Super Silly Fun Land. That play area will include a Silly Swirly spinner ride as well as an all-new Buggie Boogie, which Universal calls "the world's first Minion dance party-themed carousel."



Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore. Concept art courtesy Universal

Food service in the land will include Super Hungry Food Stand, while retail will feature a Minion Marketplace, which will include the Sweet Surrender, Pop Store, and Fun Store shops.

Minion Land replaces the former Madagascar land at Universal Studios Singapore and is part of a US$5 billion expansion at Resorts World Sentosa. A new installation of Super Nintendo World also is coming to the Singapore theme park.

