Track completed on world's tallest, fastest roller coaster

Intamin has announced that it has completed the circuit on its track for the new Falcons Flight roller coaster.

Workers have placed the final pieces of track for the Intamin's first Exa Coaster, which will be the world's fastest at 155 mph when it opens at the new Six Flags Qiddiya theme park in Saudi Arabia next year. The coaster also will be the world's tallest, with a nearly 640 foot elevation atop a hill, leading into a 519-foot drop.



Placing the track on Falcons Flight. All photos courtesy Intamin



Here's a look at that record drop on Falcons Flight.

The previous record-holders for both categories closed this year. Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey has announced that Kingda Ka - the previous world's tallest coaster - will be closed permanently. The fastest coaster - Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - has been closed since February with no set date for a reopening from the park. But Falcons Flight's specs exceed those from both of those coasters, so it will be the undisputed coaster stat king in these categories when it opens.



And here is the view beyond Falcons Flight at the rest of the first Six Flags-branded park in the Middle East.

Which is something that many coaster fans thought they never would see when the park announced the audacious stats for Falcons Flight. Granted, trains have yet to run in anger, but with the track now complete, it really does appear like this Falcon one day will be taking flight after all.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (7)