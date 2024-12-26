Herschend announces new $11 million family land

Kentucky Kingdom will be getting a new family-themed land in May, as Herschend looks to invest $25 million in the Louisville theme park over the next two years.

Herschend - the company behind Dollywood and Silver Dollar City - has been operating the Kentucky State Fair-owned theme park since 2021. The company plans to spend $11 million this season to develop the new land, which will include three new rides as well as rethemes "with a Kentucky twist" for 10 other park attractions.

"As a family-centered park, we're dedicated to creating spaces that bring loved ones together, and this new land is our way of celebrating our Kentucky roots while offering exciting new experiences for our guests," Kentucky Kingdom General Manager Sarah Worrell said. "Our hosts are so excited to share what we have in store for next season, but we also want everyone to know that there is even more on the way for Kentucky Kingdom soon."

The new land, which will open in May, is the first step in what Herschend says will be a $25 million investment in the park by 2026. The company said details on the specific new rides at the park will be coming at a later date.

The park remains open through January 4 for its Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom festivities, including a family New Year's Eve fireworks show at 7:45pm on December 31.

