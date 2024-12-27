All aboard the hype train: AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland

As we call a wrap on 2024, let's get hyped for five new roller coasters that are set to debut in 2025.

First up is AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland. This Premier Rides Sky Rocket will feature nine inversions. That's the most in North America. AlpenFury will feature two launches, one sending the riders into the park's iconic Wonder Mountain and a second that launches them out from the mountain to the ride's top height of 164 feet (50 m).

Riders will reach a top speed of 71 mph (115 kmh) along the coaster's 3,280 feet (1,000 m) of track. And they'll have only lap bars restraining them, which should help with rider comfort on this thrill machine.

Let's check the concept video.

Canada's Wonderland has not set its 2025 season calendar yet, so we do not have an official opening date. To get that news when it is released, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Which new attractions are you most excited for in 2025? Stay tuned all weekend, as we will have the next "All aboard the hype train" coaster for you tomorrow.

Replies (2)