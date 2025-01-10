Disneyland Paris opens new spectacular to kick off new year

Disney officially debuted its latest nighttime spectacular tonight. "Disney Tales of Magic" opened at Disneyland Paris, with projections covering Main Street U.S.A. and Sleeping Beauty Castle as fireworks, lasers, and drones filled the sky above the park.

Here is a full show video:

While Disneyland Paris remains the most-visited theme park in Europe, it ranks seventh among the 12 Disney theme parks worldwide and fifth among the six castle parks, so crowd levels here might seem quite reasonable to fans used to the Magic Kingdom and California's Disneyland. It's also perhaps Disney's most beautiful castle park.

